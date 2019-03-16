Princess Eugenie's ultra-chic silk shirt is the ultimate date night staple She was pictured with husband Jack Brooksbank on Friday evening

Princess Eugenie has been impressing us with her off-duty style recently, and enjoying plenty of swanky nights out in London, too! On Friday night, she spent some quality time with her husband Jack Brooksbank at Annabel's private club in Mayfair, and showed she knows exactly how to dress for date night. Keeping things low-key, she chose a khaki silk shirt, skinny black jeans and shoe boots, wearing one of her favourite tailored blazers over the top.

The newlywed also carried her mobile phone, which she protects with a cherry red case, and a quirky £765 Charlotte Olympia backpack, which has an adorable cat motif on the front panel. It's currently in the sale for £306, if you fancy treating yourself, though we reckon her slinky blouse is even more of a style staple. Zara sell a similar version for just £29.99.

Eugenie is clearly partial to a Friday night out, since the previous week she was also spotted leaving a club in Mayfair. This time around, she styled up another black blazer, belting it at the waist for a more structured look. We got some serious eighties power suit vibes from the look, which may have even been inspired by her mum Sarah, Duchess of York - who also loves wearing the jacket style.

The Princess also appears to be embracing darker, fuller eyebrows of late, with a barely-there beauty look to make them all the more statement. Very Spring/Summer 2019, if we do say so ourselves. Eugenie may have even tinted her brows, which appear to be significantly darker in recent photographs. Perhaps she took cues from one of her best pals Cara Delevingne, proud owner of the ultimate power brow…

