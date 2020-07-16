Sarah Ferguson looks delightful in unusual sunshine yellow dress The royal's look was show-stopping

Sarah, Duchess of York took to Instagram on Thursday to share another instalment of her Storytime with Fergie and Friends project, and the doting mum wore a beautiful bright yellow dress.

Sarah Ferguson's dreamy denim shirt features one show-stopping detail

Although only a portion of the frock was visible, the brightly coloured dress was peppered with a red motif, and is sure to bring the sunshine to even the drizzliest of days.

The Duchess captioned her post: "Today on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be reading The Nutty People by Peter Gee and my guest friend is @scottwimsett."

Fans were delighted to see the 60-year-old looking so summery, with one follower writing: "I love your funny quirky outfits and your obvious joy in your storytelling and you brighten up my day every day when I see your new posts!"

Sarah Ferguson mourns devastating news

Sarah's yellow dress was delightful!

Princess Eugenie shares glimpse inside living room at Windsor home

Sarah is known for her unique looks, and earlier in the month completely reinvented the casual denim shirt.

The mother-of-two wore a denim top when promoting another instalment of her new YouTube series, and the light blue, button-up shirt featured two pockets, a stylish collar and neat cuffs.

But most impressive of all was the fact that it had puffed sleeves – how fabulous is that!

Sarah is known for her bold fashion statements, and isn't afraid to take style notes from her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 30.

Last week, Sarah wore a simple little black dress with two large gold bee details on each lapel when promoting her YouTube channel, and the frock was more than likely inspired by Beatrice, whose nickname in her family is "B".

What's more, the Princess is also a fan of anything with a bee design and owns a clutch bag by Wilbur & Gussie which has a crystal bumble bee clasp as well as a fabulous pair of golden-embroidered Gucci bee loafers.

