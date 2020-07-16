10 bright face masks we think the Queen would approve of These colourful coverings would certainly get the royal seal of approval...

It's a known fact - when it comes to colour-blocking, Queen Elizabeth II reigns supreme. From jewel tones to neon hues and pretty pastels, the monarch's rainbow wardrobe has long-captivated the world. Opening up about the Queen's famous sense of style, in the documentary Our Queen at Ninety, The Countess of Wessex explained:

"Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, ten, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past. She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'."

With the UK beginning to ease into the 'new normal' and face masks becoming this season's must-have accessory - quite literally - we've found a number of beautifully bright and delightfully bold coverings that the Queen would adore…

This pretty pink face mask comes with a five-layer PM2.5 Activated Carbon Filter which is also removable.

Floral face mask, £10.76, Etsy

Adorned in a rainbow print, we can see the Queen coordinating this rainbow covering with her brightest ensembles.

Patterned face mask, £10.76, Etsy

Bronx and Banco will donate 100% of its profits for this product to Feeding America and families impacted by COVID-19.

Bronx and Bronco Hannah face mask, £25, Revolve

You're sure to turn heads in this neon pick covering - you can also shop it in pacific blue.

Silk face mask, £28, Revolve

The Queen loves floral prints, and we can see her teaming this blush pink mask with a number of pastel pieces from her wardrobe.

Blush face mask, £17, Revolve

You're certainly getting good value for money with this two-pack of reusable masks.

Two-pack reusable homologated mask, £12.99, Mango

This unique design was inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's painting - 'Blossoming Almond Tree.'

Vincent Van Gogh Blossoming Almond Tree face mask, £12.65, Zazzle

Stay safe and chic with this leopard print design by royal favourite Claire Mischevani - we reckon it would also be a big hit with Sophie Wessex!

Blush leopard face mask covering, £24.95, Claire Mischevani

High quality, easy to use and adjustable to fit all face shapes, 10 percent of profits from this magenta mask will be donated to charity.

Magenta silk face mask covering, £24.95, Claire Mischevani

Feeling fancy? This beautiful blue covering is embellished with hand-stitched accessories.

Blue embellished face mask covering, £34.95, Claire Mischevani

