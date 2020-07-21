The Countess of Wessex has made another virtual appearance from her home of Bagshot Park, and she wore a beautiful wrap dress for the occasion. A picture of Sophie's important meeting was shared on the Royal Family's official Twitter account on Tuesday, with the caption reading: "The Countess of Wessex yesterday joined a Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict (PSVI) steering board meeting with @foreignoffice representatives, NGOs and survivor champions @haoussou and @ntunasi."

The royal family shared a snapshot from Sophie's meeting

For the online conversation, Sophie chose one of her classic royal dresses – her Diane Von Furstenberg 'Tilly' midi, which she has worn to a number of other engagements.

The stunning dress is made in silk and always gives us Pretty Woman vibes – but sadly it's no longer available to buy. You can achieve a similar look with a bargain £25 version from ASOS though, though it's made in navy blue.

Sophie first wore the gorgeous wrap frock to the opening of the rare diseases unit at St Thomas' Hospital, London, back in September 2018. She teamed it with a sweet personalised 'S' necklace and a pair of matching heels.

Wearing her DVF dress at St Thomas' Hospital in 2018

The Countess' latest appearance comes after she took part in a virtual UN event for the elimination of sexual violence in conflict back in June. It is one of the key parts of Sophie's work and a cause she is passionate about.

On International Women’s Day 2019, she publicly announced her commitment to champion the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI), at a reception for Women Peacebuilders at Buckingham Palace.