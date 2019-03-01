The Countess of Wessex just did something SO clever with her fave summer dress A caramel-toned outfit for the wife of Prince Edward

On Thursday, the Countess of Wessex paid a visit to the Silent Pool distillery in Albury and looked to be having a fabulous time mixing ingredients for the gin. She may have been hands on in the factory but that didn't mean she dressed down - oh no! The wife of Prince Edward wore her favourite silk polka-dot dress (which is a summer-style frock) by Diane Von Furstenberg, but made the number seasonally-appropriate by adding a fabulous camel coat and a coordinating chestnut brown scarf. The royal wore a pair of nude high heels and some seriously funky gold drop earrings too. Gorgeous! We loved the way she teased her famous blonde mane into a sleek chignon and a sleek of cherry-coloured lipstick was all she need to pep up her complexion.

Sophie looked fabulous in Albury

Sophie, 54, often keeps to the royal tradition of recycling clothes and she last wore her dotty number back in September when she opened the new rare diseases unit at St Thomas's Hospital, London.

The royal re-worked the dress with some staple wardrobe items

The wrap style, silk dress by DVF is a bit of a pricey buy at £424 - but the flattering design is wonderfully classic with its tie waist and deep V-neckline. Sophie styled the frock slightly differently on that occasion - she added delicate stud earrings and a pair of velvet high heel shoes in the same brown hue.

The Countess last wore her DVF frock in September

Spotty prints appear to be a big trend on the Countess's fashion list. Her penchant for polka-dots also surfaced in August last year.

£424, Diane Von Furstenberg

The royal attended the Women's World Cup finals at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre and wore a similar, sleeveless design - also in a brown tone, by high-end Italian designer Prada.

Cut with an on-trend, crew neckline, the hem finished just above the knee, and many commented that it looked exactly like the frock Julia Roberts character of Vivienne wore in iconic film Pretty Woman.

