Princess Beatrice had the most beautiful personalised bridal robe on her royal wedding day

More details have emerged from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's beautiful royal wedding, and it's been revealed that the royal bride had a beautiful personalised silk robe made for her special day! Royal warrant holders Hand & Lock London revealed that they had gifted the Princess the white and pink piece, even sharing a shot of the embroidery on Instagram, which sweetly read: 'Mrs MM". How sweet is that?

The brand's caption read: "Congratulations to the newly married Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. We are in awe of the Princess’ wedding dress and tiara which were leant to her by the Queen, and remodelled and fitted specifically for Beatrice. Mrs Mapelli Mozzi was gifted a silk robe, monogrammed by us, for her special day."

Beatrice's beautiful robe appears to be made in crisp white silk, with pastel pink embroidery that matched the colours of her flowers. We wonder if she wore it to get ready for the ceremony!

The happy couple's Windsor nuptials were announced on Friday, with further details and official photographs released by the palace on Saturday evening. Beatrice and Edoardo's choices for their special day were particularly sentimental, with the bride wearing one of the Queen's vintage gowns and the tiara Her Majesty wore on her own royal wedding day.

The pink embroidery on the bride's robe matched her flowers

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally meant to tie the knot on 29 May 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. They announced their engagement in September 2019 after the groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.