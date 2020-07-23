Kate Middleton stuns in summer whites for surprise new appearance with Prince William We're in love with this dress!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released new photos from a visit that took place earlier in July as part of their work with the Royal Foundation - as the couple announced that the organisation has granted nearly £1.8 million to support the frontline community and the nation's mental health. The new snaps show William and Kate meeting with frontline workers and mental health counsellors, with the Duchess looking elegant in a crisp shirt dress for the occasion.

MORE: Duchess Kate and Meghan's summer style: see their sunny wardrobes

Kate looked beautiful in a summery shirt dress

Kate's beautiful dress was perfect for the warmer weather the UK has been experiencing, falling just at knee length with a pretty blue dot print. She teamed it with a pretty gold bangle, her Missoma hoop earrings and with her hair in her usual soft waves.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Royal fashion hacks

The Duke and Duchess spoke to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from the fund, including two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors. They heard about the challenges facing organisations and how mental health support will be needed both for those working on the frontline and those delivering vital support to the nation.

The royals chatted with emergency responders and mental health counsellors

Kate said: "Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19, but we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health."

MORE: The Queen's most beautiful ballgowns

Prince William added: "It’s great to hear how The Royal Foundation is supporting you and many others to build resilience and give you the networks you need through its COVID-19 Response Fund, which will help ten leading charities continue their crucial work.”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.