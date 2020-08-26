Countess Sophie stuns in white as she gives moving new interview - but surprises by posing without wedding rings The royal appears on the cover of Good Housekeeping magazine

Cover girl! The Countess of Wessex has appeared in a stunning new photo for the October issue of Good Housekeeping magazine, with the royal giving an interview to the publication as patron of the NSPCC and Childline. Sophie looks beautiful in a white woven dress on the cover of the magazine, accessorised with a silver circle necklace and her pretty drop earrings from heavenly necklaces. A chic updo and natural, glowing makeup complete the look - though we couldn't help but notice that Sophie doesn't appear to be wearing her engagement ring and wedding band in the portrait.

Sophie looks beautiful on the cover of Good Housekeeping

Instead, she seems to be wearing a couple of embellished silver bands on her left-hand ring finger.

The royal also shared snaps of her visit to join Childline volunteers for a shift in June, which saw her wear a chic camouflage French Connection dress, which is still available to shop in limited sizes for £60.

In the interview, Sophie opened up about her children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, revealing that they aren't "into" social media.

During her visit to Childline in June. IMAGE: Megan Taylor

She added: "However, it is here to stay, so it's important for them to understand it and for us to equip them with the tools to navigate it successfully. Again, I think openness is one way families can support their teenagers.

"If children feel they can discuss issues and worries with their parents, without fear of them, or their friends, being judged, this may give opportunity to help them with what can be a complex and very pressured area. It's so important that young people have adults in their lives who support and affirm them. Particularly when the virtual world can be, at times, unkind."

Camo Midi Shirt Dress, £60, French Connection

The Countess took over the Queen's NSPCC patronage in 2016. "This was the first patronage that Her Majesty asked me to take on and I accepted the honour immediately," she said.

Read the full interview with HRH The Countess of Wessex in the October issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale 26 August. It is available in all supermarkets and online at MagsDirect.

