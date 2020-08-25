Love Island star Camilla Thurlow shared some very exciting news with her Instagram followers recently!

Camilla's book, Not The Type, has finally hit bookshelves. And to share the exciting announcement, the author posted a photo of herself smiling from ear to ear as she sat at her desk – with her budding baby bump visible beneath a beautiful dress by Séraphine.

The 31-year-old donned the maternity brand's 'Sky Blue Bouclé Maternity Shift Dress', which is made from a chic, woven bouclé, has a nifty elasticated back for extra give and is topped off by pretty fringed detailing.

Alongside her snap, Camilla wrote: "It's publication day and although that hasn't quite sunk in yet, I would like to say the hugest thank you to every single person who has ordered the book, it means the world to me and I really do hope you enjoy it.

Camilla looked gorgeous in her Séraphine dress

"I'm all set up and ready now for a chat about the book and the process of writing it, with the wonderful @elizabethmacneal. We'll be live on @waterstones' Instagram from 7:30pm."

Séraphine will no doubt sound familiar, seeing as the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in numerous pieces from the brand throughout all three of her pregnancies.

Sky Blue Bouclé Maternity Shift Dress, £69, Séraphine

In fact, Kate loved her fuchsia front knot dress so much, that she wore it for Prince George's first official photo.

The 2013 photographs marked one of the first times Kate was seen in the London-based line, but five years later, the brand was clearly still on her mind.

For her third pregnancy with Prince Louis in 2018, the brunette beauty looked super stylish on the tour of Sweden, as she and Prince William stepped out for a lunch engagement with the King and Queen of Norway.

Kate stole the show in the Marlene dress by Seraphine which gently skimmed her baby bump and flattered her changing shape.

It was covered in guipure lace and had lovely trumpet sleeves. Stunning!

