Countess Sophie's daughter Lady Louise wore a beautiful Zara dress for this special appearance Do you remember this surprise royal moment?

Do you remember when the Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor made a surprise appearance on Strictly Come Dancing back in November 2018? The royal mother-daughter duo looked thrilled to be in the audience to watch the live dance show, both looking lovely in navy blue dresses. But it's only now that royal fashion fans have managed to identify Lady Louise's pretty lace dress, which has turned out to be a bargain buy from Zara.

Sophie and Louise looked to have the best time at Strictly

The long-sleeved mini dress was identified by royal fashion blogger Polka Popp, who shared a snap on Twitter and captioned it "New ID! Lady Louise Windsor attended the Strictly Come Dancing show on 24 November 2018 wearing a lace dress by Zara."

WATCH: All about Lady Louise Windsor

Of course, the pretty frock is sadly now unavailable to buy, but we love that Louise is just as much of a fan of Zara as some other members of the royal family. Duchess Kate loves to wear the bargain brand too, and has also dressed Princess Charlotte in a gingham dress from the store recently.

After their on-screen appearance, we later revealed that the pair had visited the show to celebrate Lady Louise's 15th birthday.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the show's presenter Tess Daly said: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour].

Sophie and Lady Louise at the Windsor Horse Show

"Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."