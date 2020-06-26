Countess Sophie wows in summery white trousers as she makes new appearance Ultra chic in navy and white…

The Countess of Wessex looked ultra-elegant in her summer wardrobe picks as she made another appearance this week – wowing in a pair of floaty white trousers and a longline navy top. Sophie, who spent time helping out at Shooting Star Children's Hospices' Weybridge charity shop, got hands on as she helped to steam clothes in the store – and since the UK weather has been so hot, we're not surprised she chose to wear something so comfy and chic.

Sophie wore a chic summer outfit for her day volunteering

Sophie teamed her look with a pretty silver pendant necklace and tied her blonde hair back in a loose ponytail, and also wore a delicate bracelet on her wrist.

The Royal Family's official tweet read: "During Children's Hospice Week, the Countess of Wessex, patron @SSChospices spent time helping volunteers at the charity's Weybridge charity shop, which re-opened earlier this week. The charity cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions."

Countess Sophie has been pictured volunteering with a number of organisations during the coronavirus crisis, as well as making a number of virtual appearances to support causes that are close to her heart. Earlier in June, she took part in a virtual UN event for the elimination of sexual violence in conflict, wearing one of her favourite floral Suzannah dresses for the important engagement.

Her latest appearance comes as a number of members of the British royal family returned to in-person engagements in recent weeks. Sophie also paid a visit to Childline earlier in June, thanking staff and volunteers for their vital work supporting young people during the pandemic - and taking part in a counselling shift to see first-hand the lifeline the service offers to vulnerable children.

Visiting Childline earlier in June

Sporting a statement French Connection dress in a camouflage print, she most definitely made a stylish return to face-to-face royal duties. No doubt she will continue to inspire us with her beautiful outfits and the important causes she champions.