Meghan Markle and Countess Sophie twinned in the same bodycon Victoria Beckham dress, and nobody noticed This royal pair share the same fabulous taste in dresses…

Remember the Duchess of Sussex's gorgeous blue pencil dress from Victoria Beckham? The royal made a show-stopping return to the UK for her final royal engagements in March, making sure to wow us with her first outfit in her the bold figure-hugging number – but had you realised that another royal lady is also a fan of the same frock? In fact, the Countess of Wessex wore it first - she chose the equally-bright orange version of the dress way back in 2015, at the annual BGC charity day.

Meghan returned to the UK with a bang in her Victoria Beckham dress

We can't believe we nearly missed it! The beautiful figure-hugging silhouette was clearly loved by Victoria's loyal customers, since she brought back the design in 2019 – we wonder whether Meghan first fell in love with it after seeing it on Countess Sophie.

Sophie also looked gorgeous in the fitted pencil dress

The Duchess chose her vibrant blue dress for the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, attending with her husband Prince Harry before their official retirement from royal duties.

She paired it with her navy Manolo Blahnik BB pumps and a gorgeous Stella McCartney box clutch, and enlisted the help of her UK hairdresser George Northwood for her slicked-back ponytail. Loyal friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin was on hand to create a smokey eye and glossy berry lip look, too.

For her own VB fashion moment, Sophie also chose a simple clutch bag and heels, opting for nude Gianvito Rossi stilettos and a statement snake print bag. It was certainly a glamorous choice for the Countess, who we now often see in more floaty and floral looks. We would love to see her wear this again!

Meghan teamed her dress with a berry lip and slick ponytail

If you're interested, the 'Fitted T-shirt Dress' is still available to buy from Victoria's label, though Meghan's blue version unsurprisingly sold out quickly after briefly coming back into stock.

