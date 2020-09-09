Duchess Camilla swaps her face mask for a protective visor for new appearance She stepped out for her third engagement in a row

The Duchess of Cornwall has had a busy week! She stepped out for her third public engagement in a row on Wednesday, visiting the Medical Detection Dogs training centre to find out more about their work in determining whether dogs can detect COVID-19.

For the special engagement, dog lover Camilla looked lovely in her Fiona Clare denim dress, which she teamed for the first time with a visor instead of a face mask - said to be a personal choice so she could smile and chat easily with others.

MORE: Can I wear a face shield instead of a mask? Face visors for COVID-19 explained and where to get one

Camilla chose to wear a visor for her engagement

The royal was greeted by working dogs as she arrived at the centre in Milton Keynes - and she couldn't keep the smile off her face!

Teaming her look with a neutral handbag and heels, Camilla wore her hair in her signature icy blonde blow-dry and added her favourite FitBit watch and some gold jewellery.

Is that a Bottega-inspired bag we spy, Camilla?

During the engagement, the Duchess watched as two dogs took part in the trials to determine whether they can successfully identify the virus. Later, she met with staff, supporters and clients with Medical Alert Assistance Dogs trained by the charity at a reception.

MORE: Princess Beatrice recycles show-shopping skirt for shopping trip

Camilla has been patron of Medical Detection Dogs since February 2014, and of course is also the proud owner of her own pooches - Jack Russell terriers Beth and Bluebell.

In a sweet anniversary photo released earlier in 2020, Camilla and husband Prince Charles posed happily with their dogs, and the Duchess showed off her laid-back style, too!

At home with Prince Charles and their dogs Beth and Bluebell

Wearing her jeans with a pink blouse, blue knit and suede wedge boots, the royal proved that she loves to dress down when at home with her family.

She later admitted that she has been loving wearing her jeans during lockdown, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: "I've been very, very happy with my jeans. It will be very hard to get out of them again. I think you get into a sort of way of life, don't you?"