Remember the stunning Missoni party dress that the Duchess of Cambridge wore during her visit to Northern Ireland in 2019?

It's safe to say we all fell in love with her shimmering lurex dress, which is worth £1,590 – but there's good news, since there's now a much more affordable dupe online at ASOS. Spotted by royal blog Kate's Closet, we're officially swooning.

The TFNC midi is labelled a bridesmaid dress, but we reckon it would be a gorgeous pick for any occasion – Zoom Christmas party, anyone? At £68, it certainly has a more attainable price tag than Kate's designer dress.

TFNC metallic dress, £68, ASOS

With a V-neckline, long sleeves and that midi length, you can easily style this up like the Duchess with nude accessories and royally-approved glossy blowdry.

Kate pulls pints in Belfast in her gorgeous Missoni dress

Kate debuted her Missoni dress at the Belfast Empire Hall in Northern Ireland, pairing it with a Mulberry clutch bag and her neutral Gianvito Rossi heels. She has worn the Italian label on a select few occasions during her royal career, and always looks gorgeous!

Kate looked gorgeous in the shimmery Missoni midi

Hopefully we'll see the Duchess recycle this fan-favourite look soon – and if you're really in love with the sparkling design, you'll be pleased to learn that there's still some similar pieces available to shop at The Outnet.

Pleated metallic crochet-knit maxi dress, £744, The Outnet

One metallic frock is available to buy at a reduced price of £744, from £1550 – while we could totally see Kate rocking this one-shoulder designer at another formal occasion!

Reduced from £2,060 down to £927, it's certainly a special piece.

One-shoulder sequin-embellished maxi dress, £927, The Outnet

The Duchess recently returned to public engagements in London following her annual summer break in Norfolk, so we're looking forward to seeing plenty more royal style in the weeks to come…

