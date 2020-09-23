Sarah Ferguson just wore her most extravagant headpiece to date The royal is known for her eclectic fashion sense

Sarah, Duchess of York wore the most spectacular headpiece on Wednesday to promote her latest installment of Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

The mother-of-two kept things casual on the outfit front, opting for a chic black shirt, but on her head, the Duchess wore what might just be her most extravagant headpiece to date!

Featuring flowers, tree branches and sweet animal ears, Sarah looked every inch the forest fairy in the beautiful headwear.

Beneath a photo showing off her head-turning look, the 60-year-old wrote: "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be reading Molly Moo by Paul Simpson and my guest friend is @leprechaunjohnny."

The Duchess' headpiece was fabulous!

Sarah is known for her bold fashion statements, and in recent months has taken to social media wearing everything from flower crowns and flat caps to bright yellow and green frocks.

In July, it was her bright blue leopard print dress that caught the attention of fans.

Fans loved the yellow dress Sarah wore over summer

"Lovely pic, you suit that colour so much," one Instagram follower wrote beneath a photo of Sarah in the unique piece.

A second gushed: "Love your dress."

Days prior, the doting mum wore a beautiful bright yellow dress that was peppered with an unusual red motif, and the joyous frock was sure to brighten even the drizzliest of days.

Once again, Sarah's social media followers were quick to let her know how much they loved her stylish ways.

"I love your funny quirky outfits and your obvious joy in your storytelling and you brighten up my day every day when I see your new posts!" one person sweetly wrote.

