Sarah, Duchesss of York has given HELLO!'s stylish facemasks the royal seal of approval.

MORE: You can now say hello to people with your very own HELLO! face mask

The mother-of-two looked fabulous as she posed in her navy washable mask, designed by swimwear guru Melissa Odabash.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson unveils unseen feature inside home with Prince Andrew

The beautiful face coverings cost £14, and a pack of two (one red, one navy) can be purchased for £26, with funds going to charity WellChild.

WellChild supports seriously ill children and their families.

MORE: 10 best face masks for people who really love the royals

Sarah looked so stylish in the mask!

MORE: Marks & Spencer's face masks for adults and children are back in stock - and there are new designs

Speaking to HELLO!, Sarah expressed her love for the charity and explained that although it can be "a challenge" coming to terms with having to wear a mask daily, it's important to wear one to protect your health and the health of others.

HELLO! mask in red, £14, Melissa Odabash

The doting mum said: "I love the charity WellChild. Thank you to Melissa Odabash and HELLO! magazine for championing health for children.

HELLO! mask in navy, £14, Melissa Odabash

"Masks can be a challenge and coming to terms with a new normal. I like this mask which says a happy HELLO! even if your face is covered.

"On the planes they always say put your oxygen on yourself before helping others. So put the mask on, keep protected for your health and others too."

HELLO! masks in red and navy, £26, Melissa Odabash

The 60-year-old royal paired her face covering with Coco Fennell's chic 'Black Bee Dress', which is sadly sold out.

HELLO! joined forces with Melissa Odabash at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. After the first batch sold out, the designer's Italian factory made a second batch to meet demand.

The generous support of our readers and celebrities including James and Ola Jordan and Saira Khan have so far raised more than £5,000 for WellChild.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.