Princess Beatrice looked absolutely beautiful as she went to view her royal wedding dress at Windsor Castle recently, didn't she?

The royal wowed in a gorgeous floral dress from one of her favourite brands, The Vampire's Wife, teamed with elegant heels from royally-loved designer Aquazzura.

Unsurprisingly, royal watchers have been swooning over Beatrice's new frock, shown in the pictures released by the palace on Wednesday. It's the first time we've seen the Princess in an official capacity since her wedding day, and she didn't disappoint with her stunning outfit!

Beatrice looked beautiful in The Vampire's Wife

Plenty of fan accounts took to social media to share the beautiful images, with lots reacting to Beatrice's The Vampire's Wife frock, too.

All about the royal wedding dress exhibition

Fanpage @royally.yours wrote: "I loved her wedding dress, it is so special and unique. Also, how fabulous did she look today in her blue floral dress?" Another wrote: "Can we talk about how good Beatrice looks!"

Aquazzura 'Forever' pumps, £555, Farfetch

Sadly the 'LA' dress from the cult fashion brand is no longer available to shop – though we have spotted a mini version of the frock at Hurr, where it's available to rent for a special occasion.

Actress Natalia Portman also wore the dress on The Ellen Degeneres Show in September 2019.

Princess Beatrice's beautiful black stilettos are the 'Forever' style by Aquazzura, costing £555.

Beatrice viewed her gown at Windsor Castle

Caroline de Guitaut, the curator of the exhibition who hosted Beatrice's visit, said: "It was a really lovely moment for her to be reunited with her dress and to be able to see it as part of the display in the state dining room.

"She seemed really, really happy and we talked about the history of the dress and its wearing by the Queen and the alternations that were made to turn it into a wedding dress."

