Kate Middleton gifted stunning new jewellery for sweet reason She wore her new necklace at a recent engagement

The Duchess of Cambridge recently stepped out wearing a necklace bearing the initials of each of her children, and royal fans quickly tried to identify the sentimental piece.

It's now been revealed that Kate was in fact gifted her special jewellery by an independent business in Galway during her official visit there in March 2020. How lovely is that?

The brand, called All The Falling Stars, confirmed it on Instagram with a caption that read: "A special personalised version of this necklace was gifted to the Duchess of Cambridge on one of her official visits in Galway earlier this year, with her children’s initials stamped on each disc - it’s back in stock and available in our online shop now!"

Kate's necklace was stamped with the initials G, C and L

Even better, you can buy the dainty gold necklace for yourself, though unsurprisingly it quickly sold out.

Kate met parents in Battersea Park

It's available on backorder, and while the personalised version of the necklace was made uniquely for Kate, the company now offers initial stamping for all orders after being inundated with requests from royal fans.

Gold disc necklace, £99.85, All The Falling Stars

Costing £99.85 and made in 14k gold, the pretty disc necklace comes with an 18-inch chain that can be made to measure if required.

No doubt the Duchess was pleased to support a small business by wearing the necklace to meet parents in London's Battersea Park on Tuesday.

Kate also wore a pair of earrings from the independent brand in Sheffield

It's since been revealed that she was also gifted the jewellery brand's Gold Disc Circle Earrings, £44.89, that she wore during an engagement in Sheffield in August.

Gold Disc Earrings, £44.89, All The Falling Stars

For Tuesday's appearance, Kate also wore a double strand chain from Spells of Love, £85, and her Daniella Draper mini hoop earrings. She added her aquamarine bangle from Halcyon Days, too, which the Countess of Wessex also owns.

During her sunny visit, the Duchess chatted to London parents about how fellow mums and dads had been helping them through the pandemic – discussing how important access to outside space had been to their health and wellbeing.