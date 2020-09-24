Princess Eugenie's glam new outfit has stolen our hearts – leather leggings included

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie was pictured on a night out with husband Jack Brooksbank and sister Princess Beatrice on Tuesday, and we're in love with her glamorous party look!

The two royal ladies both looked gorgeous in their outfits for an evening at private members' club Annabel's in Mayfair – with Eugenie wowing in a pair of chic leather leggings with black heels and a Zara coat.

She added her trusty Louis Vuitton handbag and also wore a chic designer face mask as she climbed into a car with her sister.

Eugenie and Beatrice enjoyed a night out at Annabel's

Eugenie's Wedel Art Collective X Jenny Holzer face covering costs £40, with all proceeds going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, the Artist Relief coalition and the emerging artist advocate group Common Practice.

It's not available to buy currently, but you can add it to your wishlist at Matches Fashion.

Princess Beatrice also looked beautiful in her mini dress, which is a past-season piece from Cynthia Rowley. She also wore the frock back in 2019, to join cousin Prince William at the Centrepoint 50th Anniversary Gala.

The newlywed also added her trusty Reiss 'Lupin' heels to the look, and carried a simple snake print pouch clutch bag.

Beatrice wore a gorgeous Cynthia Rowley dress

Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, was also spotted shopping in London over the weekend, wearing one of her favourite floral dresses.

Face covering, £40, Matches Fashion

She embraced the summer weather wearing her Claudie Pierlot frock, which features a black floral design, ruffled neckline and belted waist – adding white trainers for a casual look.

Eugenie loves her leather leggings for evenings out!

No doubt the dress is a little special to the Princess, since Eugenie notably wore the floaty midi the night before her royal wedding.

Shortly before walking down the aisle, the Queen's granddaughter was pictured arriving at Windsor in the floral dress with a pair of gold heart earrings. It was lovely to see her wearing it again!

