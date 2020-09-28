We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous for her This Morning appearance on Monday!

The star chose to wear some of her favourite brands for her latest outfit, which included a glamorous leather mini skirt and a pretty pink knit from & Other Stories.

Posting her look on her Instagram page as usual, she wrote: "On Mondays [we] wear pink! Today's #hwstyle on @thismorning - knitwear by @andotherstories, skirt by @massimodutti and boots by @andotherstories. See you at 10am."

Holly looked beautiful in her Massimo Dutti mini skirt

If you're interested in shopping her look, Holly's gorgeous skirt is still available to buy at Massimo Dutti. Costing £139, it features a waist-cinching buckle belt and flattering A-line silhouette.

Holly's colourful style over the years

Alternatively, River Island's own faux leather skirt is a more affordable option at £28.

Polo sweater, £55, & Other Stories

Holly's pastel pink knit is the 'Polo Collar Button Up Sweater' from & Other Stories, costing £55. But hurry, it's selling out quickly!

She added the brand's 'Almond Toe Leather Ankle Boots', £135, to finish her look.

Ankle boots, £135, & Other Stories

As usual, the presenter's fans were quick to comment on her latest outfit – she was flooded with compliments! "Holly you look really beautiful in pink," one wrote, while another added: "I want this whole outfit."

Another joked about her Mean Girls reference, commenting: "No! We wear pink on Wednesdays! Or you can't sit with us! Sorry, #MeanGirlsMoment! Looking fabulous, as always!"

SHOP SIMILAR: River Island faux leather skirt, £28, ASOS

As well as her This Morning wardrobe picks, Holly has been busy sharing her favourite Marks & Spencer buys lately – and giving fans a glimpse at her beautiful London home, too.

Her latest snap showed Holly modelling her latest outfit in front of her incredible outdoor swimming pool, rocking a chic bomber jacket and geometric skirt.

Holly's kids have been helping her with her at-home fashion shoots!

In another sweet post in which she posed in a gorgeous camel coat, she wrote: "So here it is... After giving you a sneak peek, I'm delighted to reveal the first of my favourite looks from @marksandspencer's Autumn collection, expertly shot by my Belle whilst in quarantine... Such a classic coat and perfect with this beautiful dress... hope you like it!"

