﻿
holly-willoughby

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby's chic leather mini skirt stuns This Morning viewers

Monday's on-screen outfit was a showstopper!

Fiona Ward

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous for her This Morning appearance on Monday!

The star chose to wear some of her favourite brands for her latest outfit, which included a glamorous leather mini skirt and a pretty pink knit from & Other Stories.

MORE: Amanda Holden's daring leather skirt is the ultimate must-have

Posting her look on her Instagram page as usual, she wrote: "On Mondays [we] wear pink! Today's #hwstyle on @thismorning - knitwear by @andotherstories, skirt by @massimodutti and boots by @andotherstories. See you at 10am."

holly-outfit

Holly looked beautiful in her Massimo Dutti mini skirt

If you're interested in shopping her look, Holly's gorgeous skirt is still available to buy at Massimo Dutti. Costing £139, it features a waist-cinching buckle belt and flattering A-line silhouette.

Loading the player...


Holly's colourful style over the years

Alternatively, River Island's own faux leather skirt is a more affordable option at £28.

pink-knit

Polo sweater, £55, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW

Holly's pastel pink knit is the 'Polo Collar Button Up Sweater' from & Other Stories, costing £55. But hurry, it's selling out quickly!

She added the brand's 'Almond Toe Leather Ankle Boots', £135, to finish her look.

boots

Ankle boots, £135, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW

As usual, the presenter's fans were quick to comment on her latest outfit – she was flooded with compliments! "Holly you look really beautiful in pink," one wrote, while another added: "I want this whole outfit."

MORE: The modern fashion trend Kate Middleton borrowed from Meghan Markle

Another joked about her Mean Girls reference, commenting: "No! We wear pink on Wednesdays! Or you can't sit with us! Sorry, #MeanGirlsMoment! Looking fabulous, as always!"

river-island-skirt

SHOP SIMILAR: River Island faux leather skirt, £28, ASOS

SHOP NOW

As well as her This Morning wardrobe picks, Holly has been busy sharing her favourite Marks & Spencer buys lately – and giving fans a glimpse at her beautiful London home, too.

Her latest snap showed Holly modelling her latest outfit in front of her incredible outdoor swimming pool, rocking a chic bomber jacket and geometric skirt.

holly-belle

Holly's kids have been helping her with her at-home fashion shoots!

In another sweet post in which she posed in a gorgeous camel coat, she wrote: "So here it is... After giving you a sneak peek, I'm delighted to reveal the first of my favourite looks from @marksandspencer's Autumn collection, expertly shot by my Belle whilst in quarantine... Such a classic coat and perfect with this beautiful dress... hope you like it!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about holly willoughby

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.