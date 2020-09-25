Amanda Holden's summer wardrobe gave us major style envy, so it's hardly surprising that her autumn outfits are just as glam! Pictured out and about in London, the Britain's Got Talent star made sure to wrap up warm on Friday, tucking her stripy jumper into a form-fitting leather skirt.

Delivering a masterclass in seasonal dressing, Amanda accessorised her desk-to-daywear ensemble with black court shoes, a black handbag, and statement tortoiseshell sunnies. Wearing her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style, the mum-of-two kept her complexion natural and dewy, sporting a honey-hued blusher and pale pink lipstick.

Amanda looked so glamorous

While the Heart FM presenter is yet to reveal her outfit details, we reckon her gorgeous ruffle skirt is this leather midi from Sosandar. Priced at £139, it features a waist-cinching buckle belt as well as an asymmetric, ruffled hem. Extremely versatile, the brand recommends teaming with a statement blouse for an AM to PM outfit or clashing textures with a chunky knit when it's colder.

Leather skirt, £139, Sosandar

As for Amanda's multi-coloured jumper, the TV star wore a striped turtleneck from designer label, STAUD. Retailing at £165, this autumnal knit nods to bohemian '70s style with its earthy colour palette. A merino wool-blend, we can see this patterned piece paired with either black cropped trousers or a leather skirt for the office. Looking for something more casual? Add high-waisted mom jeans and box-fresh trainers into the mix.

STAUD jumper, £165, Farfetch

Amanda is fast becoming a style icon, and the BGT star often has fans flocking to the shops to get their hands on her latest buys. On Thursday, the present took to Instagram to model her newest shirt dress from Zara. Adorned in an unlikely blue and orange print, it was fitted with a dramatic collar, long cuffed sleeves, and button fastenings at the front. Clearly a big hit with her 1.5million followers, one wrote, "Looking gorgeous as always." Meanwhile, another added: "This dress is beautiful!"

