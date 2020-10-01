Princess Eugenie just dressed her bump in the most beautiful floral dress We're in love with her knee-high boots, too

Princess Eugenie was spotted out and about in London on Wednesday, in another new appearance since announcing her happy pregnancy news with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The royal looked beautiful in one of her favourite Claudie Pierlot dresses, and we're majorly swooning over her suede knee-high boots! In fact, we have seen Eugenie rock this outfit before, during an appearance in June 2018, and in a sweet photo shared by the Princess on Mother's Day in March.

The new photographs, published by the MailOnline, show Eugenie strolling in Mayfair, carrying her trusty Louis Vuitton handbag and her laptop case. She added a gorgeous green coat to her look, too, and a patterned face covering.

Princess Eugenie recycled her outfit from 2018

Eugenie's dress is the Claudie Pierlot 'Romilly' dress, which has sadly now sold out as a past-season piece. She wore her hair in a chic messy bun and kept her jewellery minimal, too.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's love story

Eugenie and husband Jack, who are set to celebrate their second wedding anniversary on 12 October, announced their baby news with an adorable Instagram post on Friday. It featured photos of the parents-to-be beaming at the camera together and holding a pair of John Lewis bear slippers. The Princess, 30, wrote: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…"

The official statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

Eugenie and Jack are expecting a baby in early 2021

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The royal baby will be 11th in line to the throne when he or she is born and will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's ninth great-grandchild.