Sarah Ferguson stuns in coordinating blue face mask after Princess Eugenie's pregnancy announcement

Sarah Ferguson thrilled fans with her gorgeous new look as she was snapped leaving her home on Sunday.

In the photo, which the Duchess shared to Instagram, Sarah could be seen in the back of a car.

The down-to-earth royal wore a stylish light blue jacket over a black top and her hair was tied back in a ponytail.

Sarah also wore a blue face mask which perfectly matched her outfit.

She captioned the new picture: "Thank you @mrsjillzarin for such a comfortable mask. If you buy one, a mask is donated to frontline workers. Link to masks in Jill’s bio."

Sarah's fans were quick to compliment her, and their comments included: "That's a good colour match," "Cool and blue, keeping safe and looking good," and: "That colour is so pretty with your hair/colouring. Lovely blue."

Another follower was keen to mention the happy news that Sarah is set to become a grandmother, writing: "Great photo and congratulations becoming a grandmother…

"I bet you can't wait [until] your grandchild is born and you will be an amazing grandmother x."

Sarah perfectly coordinated her mask and jacket

The 60-year-old's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, 30, announced on Friday that she is expecting a baby with a sweet Instagram post which showed the Princess holding a tiny pair of slippers.

Soon afterward, Sarah spoke to HELLO! about her excitement for the family's upcoming arrival, who will be eleventh in line to the throne.

The Duchess said: "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed," referring to her ex-husband Prince Andrew, with whom she lives at Windsor Lodge.

This will be their first grandchild and the announcement comes almost two years after Eugenie tied the knot to husband Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

The couple will welcome their little bundle of joy in early 2021, although in line with royal tradition, no due date has been announced.

