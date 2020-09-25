We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie looked beautiful on Friday when she announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The pregnant royal opted for a gorgeous, silky green dress by ME+EM, which features a swing shape and dipped hem to accommodate her growing baby bump.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's royal baby news

The 'Silk Forever Swing' dress is made from luxury silk georgette and also features elasticated cuffs which are finished with pretty frill at the wrist.

Frill detailing also runs down the front of the dress, nestled either side of gold buttons, and there are subtle slip pockets on either side of the floaty frock – what's not to love?

Eugenie looked beautiful in her green dress

Eugenie and Jack announced their baby news on Instagram on Friday, posting two photos and writing: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." The pictures showed the happy couple hold up a pair of John Lewis bear slippers, while they happily smiled towards the camera in the second snap.

Silk Forever Swing Dress, £375, ME+EM

Looking back, we've spotted that Eugenie may have been sending us a big pregnancy clue with her recent outfits – since she's been sporting some beautiful bracelets that represent a special meaning for mother and child.

The Princess was pictured out and about in London recently wearing a pair of beaded rose quartz bracelets, which are believed to bear protective properties during pregnancy and with childbirth.

Eugenie has been sporting some beautiful rose quartz bracelets

Known as one of the stones of the 'Great Mother', Eugenie could well have chosen the jewels to help guide her through her first pregnancy, or may have even been gifted them by a close friend or family member.

The rose quartz is said to promote a nurturing energy and is the ultimate gemstone for love – its healing properties are believed to aid fertility, conception, pregnancy and childbirth.

Eugenie was also pictured wearing them during a recent evening out with sister Princess Beatrice, so it appears she's been wearing the spiritual bracelets regularly throughout her pregnancy.

