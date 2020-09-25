The BIG hint that Princess Eugenie was pregnant that we all missed The royal revealed her baby news on 25 September

Congratulations are in order for Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who announced they are expecting their first child on Friday! But had the mum-to-be already given us a big hint beforehand?

The royal revealed the news with an adorable Instagram post, which came alongside an official statement from the palace that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021."

It continued: "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's royal baby news

Looking back, we've spotted that Eugenie may have been sending us a big pregnancy clue with her recent outfits – since she's been sporting some beautiful bracelets that represent a special meaning for mother and child.

Eugenie has been sporting some beautiful rose quartz bracelets

The Princess was pictured out and about in London recently wearing a pair of beaded rose quartz bracelets, which are believed to bear protective properties during pregnancy and with childbirth.

She showed a hint of a baby bump underneath her Claudie Pierlot dress

Known as one of the stones of the 'Great Mother', Eugenie could well have chosen the jewels to help guide her through her first pregnancy, or may have even been gifted them by a close friend or family member.

She wore the rose quartz bracelets on a recent night out

The rose quartz is said to promote a nurturing energy and is the ultimate gemstone for love – its healing properties are believed to aid fertility, conception, pregnancy and childbirth.

Eugenie was also pictured wearing them during a recent evening out with sister Princess Beatrice, so it appears she's been wearing the spiritual bracelets regularly throughout her pregnancy.

She shared a sweet shot of some baby shoes to announce the news on Instagram

She shared an adorable snap of some teddy bear baby shoes on her Instagram page to announce her news, simply writing: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

Eugenie and Jack's royal baby will be eleventh-in-line to the throne when he or she is born, which means that Eugenie's uncle Prince Edward will move down to twelfth place. It's unlikely that Eugenie and Jack's baby will have a royal title, as their children will take their rank from their father.