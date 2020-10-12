Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie's go-to fashion designer gets Queen's approval The royals have worn the London-based label for some of their biggest events

One of the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie's go-to fashion designers has been included in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2020 list.

London-based Erdem Moralioglu has been made an MBE for his services to fashion and said he was "incredibly flattered" to be included in the prestigious list in an Instagram post over the weekend.

The designer wrote: "I have been truly privileged to be able to do what I love whilst building an independent British label. I can’t think of a more wonderful way to celebrate our 15 year anniversary. I would like to say thank you to my brilliant team and everyone who has supported me."

Kate first wore one of Erdem's designs on her first major royal tour of Canada in 2011 and since then the label has been a staple in her wardrobe, for overseas visits and formal royal events.

The fashion designer is renowned for his feminine floral printed dresses and colour block coats.

And the Duchess of Cambridge isn't Erdem's only royal fan. In the lead-up to Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018, he was hotly tipped as one of the frontrunners to design her gown.

Kate wore an Erdem dress for the first time in Canada in 2011

While the honour was given to Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, Eugenie wore Erdem's bold floral printed mini dresses for her official engagement photo call with her fiancé Jack Brooksbank in January 2018. The Hetty dress was also previously worn for a photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar US in 2016.

The Queen's granddaughter has also been seen in Erdem's pieces for Royal Ascot and the Maundy Thursday service with the monarch in 2019.

Eugenie wore an Erdem dress for her official engagement photo call

Born in Montreal, Canada to a British mother and Turkish father, Erdem studied fashion at Ryerson University in Toronto before moving to London in 2001 to attend the Royal College of Art.

He interned at Vivienne Westwood and Diane von Furstenberg before setting up his own namesake label in 2005.

As well as dressing royalty, Erdem's designs have been worn by former US First Lady Michelle Obama, Cate Blanchett, Gwyneth Paltrow and Keira Knightley.

