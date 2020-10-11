We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away at the age of 87 last month, with her latest choice of outfit.

As she joined her husband Prince Harry for their first-ever joint podcast to mark World Mental Health Day on Saturday, the royal opted for a very casual ensemble including blue jeans, a grey T-shirt and a striped black and white jumper draped across her shoulders.

But what the arms of the jumper concealed was the hidden message on her tee, which featured the initials 'R.B.G.'

WATCH: Meghan reveals heartbreaking reality of being trolled

Several royal fans – including Meghan's Fashion – were quick to notice this was not the only way she subtly honoured women's rights activist Ruth, as her coordinating black face mask was also emblazoned with the words 'When there are nine.'

The message refers to one of her famous quotes: "When I'm sometimes asked 'When will there be enough [women on the Supreme Court]?' and I say 'When there are nine,' people are shocked. But there'd been nine men, and nobody's ever raised a question about that."

During the Teenager Therapy podcast, Meghan revealed the experience she endured while on maternity leave with her one-year-old son Archie.

"I'm told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world," she told three of Teenager Therapy's hosts Gael, Kayla and Thomas. "Eight months of that I wasn't even visible, I was on maternity leave or with a baby. It's almost unsurvivable. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable, that’s so big, you can’t think of what that feels like.

"Because I don’t care if you're 15 or you're 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental health is so damaging. Part of the work that we do, being able to talk to people, it's still a human experience and that's universal. We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt and to need someone to talk to."

