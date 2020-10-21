Duchess Camilla just floored us with her chic new look – leopard print included

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for another public appearance on Wednesday, and we can't take our eyes off her incredible outfit!

Camilla rocked a monochrome look, wearing one of her favourite pinafore dresses with a chic white blouse underneath. We're swooning over the caped black jacket she added to the look, finished off with a leopard print face mask – how fabulous does she look?

It's certainly a fashion-forward look to add to a string of stylish appearances from the Duchess, who has attended a busy schedule of engagements in recent months.

Camilla looked beautiful in her monochrome look

Camilla's gorgeous outfit is from her go-to designer Fiona Clare, while her mask was a homemade gift from a member of the public, HELLO! understands.

For Wednesday's visit, she helped pack lunches for pensioners and even slipped in a special sweet treat from Clarence House – homemade chocolate brownies.

WATCH: Camilla wore a leopard face mask as she packed lunches at the Pepper Pot Centre

She arrived carrying the tray of delicious baked goods that one of the chefs at her London home had made for elderly people receiving meals on wheels from the Pepper Pot Centre in Notting Hill, west London.

Camilla's engagement at the social centre, which offers services to pensioners from the African Caribbean community, also saw her meet with volunteers who have been holding remote internet classes for over-50s since March.

The Duchess' caped black blazer is a staple piece in her wardrobe, and we certainly hope to see it again soon!

She added her diamond, ruby and sapphire horseshoe brooch to her dress, too, which is thought to reference one of King Edward VII's beloved racehorses.

Wearing blue to mark World Osteoporosis Day

It comes after Camilla looked beautiful in blue for a special tea party at Clarence House on Tuesday – the royal chose the cornflower midi dress with black suede knee high boots for tea with representatives from the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS), to mark World Osteoporosis Day.

Her chic daytime ensemble drew compliments from royal fans on social media, with one commenting: "The Duchess looks very pretty."

Another said: "This work by the Duchess of Cornwall is a wonderful tribute to her late mother, Mrs. Rosalind Shand."

