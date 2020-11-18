We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pippa Middleton has been spotted on a rare outing in London – and it might be our favourite off-duty look of hers yet. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister layered up in a chic Alexa Chung coat as she enjoyed a low-key stroll around the capital on Tuesday.

Kate's younger sibling teamed her grey checked jacket with a striped polo neck top, dungarees and Jimmy Choo trainers, looking effortlessly cool in new photos published on MailOnline.

Pippa, 37, went makeup-free and swept her brunette tresses back into a half-updo, embracing a relaxed vibe for her outing.

We're loving Pippa's effortless style and her double breasted Alexa Chung coat in particular, which we're sure sister Catherine will be coveting.

The Duchess is a fan of the fashionista's eponymous label and was recently spotted wearing Alexa's 'Bella' checked shirt, prompting royal style fans to copy her look.

We love when Pippa embraced a more casual look

Pippa's new 'Prince of Wales' coat, which boasts a cute royal nod in the name, is unsurprisingly selling fast so you'll need to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

At £650, it's definitely an investment, but the timeless piece is sure to see you through several seasons.

Penelope Prince of Wales Checked Tweed Coat, £650, Alexa Chung

Checked Double Breasted Coat with Wool, £99, M&S

M&S also do a fantastic version of the on-trend checked coat for a more purse-friendly £99. You can never go wrong with a Marks and Spencer's coat!

Pippa – who is married to James Matthews, MIC star Spencer Matthews' brother – was last spotted wearing another casual look, donning velvet trousers for a recent outing in London.

Sister Kate Middleton is also a fan of Alexa Chung's label

We imagine Pippa's down-to-earth outfits are an insight into what she wears at home during lockdown, especially since she will be entertaining her son Arthur, who turned two in October.

The family-of-three live in a £17million home in London while her brother James Middleton and his fiancé Alizée Thevenet have been spending time with Carole and Michael Middleton in their Berkshire home.

