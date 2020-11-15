Duchess Camilla looks sombre in poppy face mask for visit to Germany

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall made a fleeting visit to Germany over the weekend to mark National Mourning Day on Sunday 15 November.

RELATED: Why Prince Charles and Camilla were unable to sing God Save The Queen at Westminster Abbey service

Camilla and Prince Charles began their busy day by meeting the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender at Bellevue Palace. The royal couple then lay wreaths at the Neue Wache Memorial before attending the Central Remembrance Ceremony, departing later that afternoon.

Dressed for the sombre occasion, Camilla opted for an all-black outfit, simply adding a pop of colour with two different face masks - one poppy-print and another pale grey floral design.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla observe the national anthem on armistice day

Changing out of the blue outfit she was pictured wearing as she stepped off the plane on Saturday night, the Duchess wore a black midi coat with a long zip down the front, wrapping up warm with thick tights and a black hat. Camilla also added leather gloves, plain heels and a matching handbag.

MORE: Prince Charles reveals another hidden space inside home with Duchess Camilla

Sunday marked the third time the royal has been spotted wearing her poppy-print mask from the Poppy Shop recently, following her visit to Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance and her appearance at a special service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla looked sombre as they marked National Mourning Day

Charles, who celebrated his 72nd birthday on Saturday, also looked smart in a black suit and his military medals.

During his speech at the Bundestag for the Central Remembrance Ceremony, the royal said: "We must be resolute in addressing acts of unspeakable cruelty against people for reasons of their religion, their race or their beliefs, wherever they occur in the world. We must stand alongside each in determined defence of the future we owe our children and our grandchildren.

Poppy Print Reuseable Face Covering, £9.99, Poppy Shop

"The challenges to that future are manifest – whether from this dreadful pandemic which threatens not just our public health but our prosperity and security; or from the existential threat to our planet, and our way of life, from climate change and catastrophic biodiversity loss.

Camilla changed out of her poppy print mask and into a grey floral design

"These crises demand that we act together, and the partnership between the United Kingdom and Germany offers such a vital opportunity in this regard. We are heavily invested in each other’s futures, such that our national interests, whilst distinct, will always be entwined.

"As our countries begin this new chapter in our long history, let us reaffirm our bond for the years ahead. Let us reflect on all that we have been through together, and all that we have learned. Let us remember all victims of war, tyranny and persecution; those who laid down their lives for the freedoms we cherish, and those who struggle for these freedoms to this day. They inspire us to strive for a better tomorrow – let us make this our common cause."

READ: Duchess Camilla stuns in poppy face mask for special engagement

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.