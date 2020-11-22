We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Over the course of 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge has shown off some stunning outfits as she participated in Zoom calls from home - the latest one with new fathers supported by the charity Future Men.

Kate joined her husband Prince William to speak to fathers Graeme Mackenzie, Peter Sen, Darren Smith and Sarit Chaturvedi, who all took part in Future Men’s Fathers Programmes. It helps fathers develop confidence by sharing tips, speaking openly about their feelings and reflecting on their own upbringings.

Looking elegant for the occasion, the Duchess wore a white silky blouse covered with a pale green pattern. Featuring a relaxed fit and puffed sleeves, the MICHAEL Michael Kors 'Medallion' top retails for £175, but almost all sizes have already sold out!

Kate Middleton and Prince William coo over newborn babies born in lockdown

Kate kept the rest of her look simple, adding black trousers and styling her hair in her trademark bouncy blowdry.

"It’s a shame it’s not more widely available," the Duchess said of the programme. "Dads play such an important role and it shouldn’t feel a bad thing to reach out for help and advice."

Kate's latest virtual appearance comes after she spoke to participants of her Hold Still photography project last weekend. The Duchess looked beautiful as ever in an adorable new Boden cardigan - and a pair of surprisingly festive earrings!

During her video call, Kate wore the new accessories from one of her favourite designers Catherine Zoraida - the 'Gold Mistle Kiss' earring earrings, £180, will no doubt be perfect for Christmas, featuring curved mistletoe leaves which form a pretty hoop shape.

Last weekend, Kate looked lovely in a Boden cardigan

Royal fans swooned over the Duchess' adorable new cardigan - which features a sweet scalloped neckline and a flattering fitted shape.

"I just pre-ordered my cardigan last night. Such a beautiful blue. It will be perfect for spring," one wrote. Another replied: "I so love that cardigan."

