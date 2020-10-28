We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge knows the arts of literal dressing and appeared to pay a sweet tribute to NHS workers with her latest outfit.

Kate, 38, and her husband Prince William presented NHS frontline heroes battling the coronavirus pandemic with a Pride of Britain award during a visit to St Bartholomew's Hospital In London last week.

The couple were smartly dressed in navy suits to present the honour and Kate's blue blouse featured a touching detail.

The Duchess wore a £250 Betty Blue rainbow print silk shirt from London-based fashion brand Lisou for her public outing. During the coronavirus pandemic, the rainbow has become a symbol of support for people wanting to show solidarity with NHS workers.

The Cambridges presented the Pride of Britain award to NHS workers

Photos of William and Kate's youngest child Prince Louis covered in rainbow-coloured paint as he made his own handprint for the family's home, were released to mark his second birthday in April.

While you can't see the full look of the blouse underneath Kate's Smythe blazer, it actually features puffed three-quarter length sleeves. The brand even stocks a matching pair of rainbow-print silk trousers for £315.

The royal couple were introduced to six NHS representatives by Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper has been seriously ill in hospital since he contracted COVID-19 more than eight months ago.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has also been spotted in an outfit from Lisou – the brand's Penelope Mango rainbow print silk midi dress, which has since sold out.

William and Kate spoke to NHS staff

William told the NHS workers as he and Kate presented them with their Pride of Britain award: "We cannot thank you enough.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, it is a tremendous honour for Catherine and I to present this special recognition award to the army of dedicated NHS staff."

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, is broadcast on Sunday 1 November, at 9pm on ITV.

