The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful as she appeared in an exciting new video on Monday morning, wearing a rosy pink jumper to announce that she will be revealing the findings of her Five Big Questions survey on Friday.

And we couldn't help but notice that Kate also appeared to be rocking a new beauty look, matching her lipstick to her chic Massimo Dutti jumper.

Even better, the gorgeous knit is still available to shop - costing £129, Kate's cosy pink jumper is made of 100 per cent luxurious cashmere. We predict a sell out…

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate announces the results from the 5 Big Questions survey

In the clip, which was shared on the Kensington Palace social media accounts, the royal thanked people for responding to the survey and revealed that she'll be sharing the results this week.

In the close up shots from the video, Kate appears to be wearing a rosy pink lipstick, and perhaps even a matching eyeshadow. The Duchess is known to stick to neutral tones, but we're loving her new look, and we bet fans are too!

Jumper, £129, Massimo Dutti

It looks like Kate is also wearing her Alex Monroe 'Paleontology Nugget Necklace', and she finished her look with a chic navy blazer.

She said in the video: "Earlier this year we asked you 5 Big Questions about raising our under-fives. We wanted to hear what you think about the importance of the earliest years of our children's lives.

SHOP SIMILAR: Cashmere jumper, £79.90, Uniqlo

"More than half a million of you answered that call, so we've taken your input and combined it with even more public research to produce the UK's biggest ever study on the early years."

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, she continued: "This year has been a hugely challenging time for us all and there hasn't been a more important time to talk about families.

Paleontology necklace, £285, Alex Monroe

"Later on this week we'll share 5 Big Insights that we've discovered and I will take your questions. This is just the beginning and I want to thank you for starting a conversation, because we're all on this journey together."

