The Duchess of Cornwall visited a London nightclub to support the capital's night-time economy alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, on Thursday, and the royal look fabulous in her show-stopping caped black jacket by Fiona Clare.

Pairing the coat with a gorgeous forest green dress and floral blue face mask, the royal layered up in thick black tights, slipping into a stylish pair of black pumps from Sole Bliss.

The Duchess looked every inch the fashionista as she opened up about sporting a beehive hairdo during the sixties, telling one of the singers at the 100 club: "I used to have my hair like that in the sixties, so I know your pain."

The bouffant hairstyle was all the rage in the 1960s after being developed by Margaret Vinci Heldt in Chicago. It became synonymous with stars such as The Ronettes, Dusty Springfield and The B-52s, and has stood the test of time, with the late singer Amy Winehouse adopting the beehive as a signature look.

Camilla's coat is a fan favourite

Photos of a young Camilla show the future royal rocking the look as a debutante in 1965. The Duchess has since become renowned for her bouncy blowdried locks.

Camilla first wore the coat during an outing in October

Camilla's revelation came a day after attended an exhibition with Charles at the National Portrait Gallery, once again showing off her fashion credentials.

Camilla looked fabulous in a knee-length, sleeveless blue dress, which she layered with a crisp white shirt to create a show-stopping look.

Camilla looked just as fabulous on Wednesday

The Duchess paired her dress with a beautiful pair of black boots, tying her outfit together with a patterned face mask.

Prince Charles looked just as dashing, donning a suit that was the exact same shade as his wife's dress, and adding a blue tie and face mask for good measure.

