Duchess Camilla's bold red dress sparks fan debate

The Duchess of Cornwall made a big impact during a recent video call with staff from homelessness charity Emmaus UK and formerly homeless residents of Brighton. Camilla, who is Patron of Emmaus UK, discussed the challenges faced by the charity due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Camilla and Prince Charles' official Clarence House Twitter account explained: "Charity @EmmausUK supports formerly homeless people by giving them a home, meaningful work in a social enterprise and an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem to help rebuild their lives."

The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron of @EmmausUK, recently joined a video call with staff and formerly homeless residents of @EmmausBrighton, known as companions, to discuss the challenges faced by the charity as a result of the coronavirus crisis. pic.twitter.com/IHjuKUWWGE — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 24, 2020

Duchess Camilla looked lovely in a bright red dress for the occasion, catching the eye in her festive number. Her vibrant attire certainly sparked the curiosity of royal fans, many of whom were left wondering the same thing.

One royal fan account tweeted: "Camilla has been the epitome of hard work and duty during Covid and I for one have truly enjoyed learning about more of her patronages (and getting a peek inside of their homes!). Also, did she get a new stylist? Because some of these looks lately have been [fire]".

Another joined in on the debate, agreeing, "Ref stylist did wonder myself ....", prompting the response: "That cape a few weeks ago, her cute suede boots, the mask fashion - she's been knocking it out of the park!".

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall sends a special message of thanks

The smart frock is in fact one of Camilla's favourite dresses, which she last wore to attend the inspiring Women of the World Festival in March, where she gave a passionate speech about domestic violence.

She previously donned the look for festive events and during Donald Trump's visit to the UK in December 2019.

Camilla's recent looks have been popular with royal fans

We've got to agree – her looks have been seriously stylish of late! Last month, she sparked one of the biggest ever fan reactions when she donned a chic Fiona Clare ensemble, wearing a caped jacket over the top of a black dress and crisp white shirt.

She finished off her on-trend look with a funky leopard print face mask, which was a handmade gift from a member of the public.

Camilla's fashionable photo racked up over a thousand comments in under a day, compared to the average of 150 the royal couple usually receive on their Clarence House Instagram posts.

