This M&S X Ghost dress is SO similar to Kate Middleton's

The Duchess of Cambridge sparked a sell-out at one of her favourite brands, Ghost, when she made a surprise TV appearance on the BBC's Big Night In back in April.

Since then, Ghost has teamed up with another of Kate's go-to labels, Marks & Spencer, to create a collaborative range - and we reckon one blue floral dress has got the royal's name all over it.

The 'Ditsy Floral V-Neck Midaxi Tea Dress' certainly looks very similar to Kate's on-screen number. It's made in an uncanny floral fabric, comes to the same mid-calf length and has the same slightly puffed sleeves.

WATCH: Kate wears Ghost to clap for the NHS

Even better, the frock is still in stock, despite lots of the dresses from the Ghost X M&S range already selling out. At £69, it's got rave reviews from shoppers, too.

Kate's blue floral midi dress was an instant hit with fans, so we reckon this one will fly off the (virtual) shelves pronto, too. Back in April, the Duchess wore her hair in her signature bouncy blowdry and opted for a pair of subtle drop earrings to finish the look.

Ditsy floral dress, £69, Marks & Spencer X Ghost

Sweetly, Ghost later revealed that all sales of the 'Anouk' dress would make a donation towards NHS causes.

The Instagram caption read: "We are donating all of our online proceeds from the Anouk dress to the NHS @nhscharitiestogether @nhswebsite. We strive to continuously support the amazing work that the NHS staff and volunteers are doing, throughout this challenging battle against COVID-19, to keep us all safe. Thank you NHS, we truly appreciate you."

Ditsy floral dress, £32, ASOS

We've also spotted that ASOS have recently stocked a new Duchess Kate-esque look.

In another pretty floral fabric, the tea dress is green rather than blue, but we reckon the royal would love the statement black collar and short puff sleeves.