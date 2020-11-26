Kate Middleton would LOVE this Alessandra Rich dress – and it's in the Black Friday sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you've been admiring the Duchess of Cambridge's blue polka-dot dress from Alessandra Rich since 2018, then Black Friday could be just the shopping event for you!

Kate's dress featured a contrasting white collar and sold out almost immediately after she wore it, but the designer has a very similar version that is reduced in the Black Friday sale. We recommend you hurry as it's flying off the virtual shelves in all sizes!

Made from silk crepe de chine, the navy midi is embellished with plush velvet bows and features puff sleeves and a pretty pleated hem – a design that would fit perfectly into Kate's royal wardrobe.

The Duchess loves her Alessandra Rich polka-dot frock

Originally priced at £1,455, Net-A-Porter is offering 30 per cent off, taking it down to £1,018.50 – a significant reduction from the royal's original £1750 frock.

Proving the versatility of her dress, the Duchess was originally pictured wearing the spotted design for the royal family's official portrait to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday in 2018.

Alessandra Rich polka-dot dress, was £1,455 now £1,018.50, Net-A-Porter

She then recycled it for a visit to Bletchley Park in May 2019, and Kate is not the only royal to love the style – her late mother-in-law Princess Diana also wore a similar frock in 1985.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Italian-born Alessandra Rich said that Diana was, in fact, one of her muses, pointing to her sophisticated style. "She wore polka dots so well and I know all of her looks by heart," she revealed.

Princess Diana was pictured wearing similar polka dots in 1985

"I'm drawn to history's polite rebels, such as Princess Diana, and I want to embody that spirit in the Alessandra Rich woman," she also told Tatler's Bystander. If it's good enough for not one but TWO royals…

And that's not the only royal approved product you can bag in the Black Friday sales! Other bargains include Kate's favourite Clarins lip gloss which is down to £14.80, and her casual Superga trainers which have been reduced by 50 per cent. Perhaps it's time to restock our entire wardrobe and beauty cabinet!

