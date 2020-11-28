Kate Middleton's elegant all-white fashion look revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Just as her father-in-law, Prince Charles, champions recycling his wardrobe, the Duchess of Cambridge has decided to do the same with her latest fashion-forward outfit.

She re-wore her favourite Zara blazer for an interactive Q&A celebrating her '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives' survey on Saturday.

MORE: The skincare products Kate Middleton uses to look fantastic on Zoom calls

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton re-wears her favourite Zara blazer

The 38-year-old royal, who raises Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with husband Prince William, has been highlighting the crucial role early years play in raising the next generation of adults and shaping society.

After unveiling five different looks in the past 36 hours, Kate opted for to re-wear her favourite blazer again, cementing it as one of her fashion staples. She had worn it earlier with a black top underneath, but this time she went for an all-white pairing. The thin jumper underneath featured a boat neckline and ribbed detailing.

The blazer was worn during her 2016 Canada tour, and again at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in 2017.



Kate Middleton looked elegant in her all-white outfit

Kate also showcased her signature curls, opting to wear her hair loose - and her pretty makeup look included eyeliner and a delicate pink lipstick.

Buy a blazer similar to Kate's:

White blazer, £69.99 Zara

The insight Kate was able to give during the appearance was that: "40% of parents feel that community support has grown. However, parents in the most deprived areas are less likely to have experienced this increased support (33%) than elsewhere."

REVEALED: The fascinating rules royal brides must follow

MORE: Princess Eugenie is glam in chic zip-up dress for new picture

Later in the day, when sharing her thoughts with royal fans about one of her biggest passion projects, the Early Years, Kate stunned in a bright purple Gucci blouse that featured pussy-bow detailing.

Later on Saturday, Kate wore a beautiful Gucci blouse

It's been a busy week for Kate, who saw the findings from her big '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives' survey published on Friday.

The palace shared five videos on social media to highlight each of the five key points from the landmark research.

The mother-of-three not only impressed royal fans with her speech – but with her seriously stylish fashion choices.

Kate rewore this Reiss dress from 2012

The first video saw Catherine wearing a stunning blue Reiss button-up dress. The garment has a very sentimental story behind it, since it's the outfit she wore to give her first-ever royal speech back in 2012, when she attended the opening of The Treehouse, a hospice service for Suffolk and Essex.

In further pictures released by the palace, the Duchess appears to have recycled another piece from her early royal wardrobe - this time her white Zara blazer worn during her 2016 Canada tour, and again at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in 2017.

Another popular look was this bargain Gap jumper

Kate shared a new short video on Friday morning, too, in which she wore a bargain £39.95 red cable knit jumper from Gap, as she pinned another insight from the survey to a brick wall.

A third video showed the Duchess, wearing a repeat polka dot blouse from Equipment, writing down the third key insight: "70% of parents feel judged by others and among these parents, nearly half feel this negatively impacts their mental health."

SEE: Get Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle's style for less with these Black Friday deals

During the Duchess' keynote speech at the Royal Foundation's early years online forum on Friday, we also saw the return of her rose pink Marks & Spencer blazer, which Kate first wore as part of a two-piece set in March.

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38!

HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.