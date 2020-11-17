Duchess Camilla's touching tribute to her father during Germany visit Prince Charles and Camilla visited Berlin for a Remembrance service

The Duchess of Cornwall carried out a joint visit to Germany with the Prince of Wales over the weekend, where they attended the Central Remembrance Ceremony in Berlin.

Camilla, 73, was dressed respectfully in an all-black outfit for the service and wore a symbolic poppy printed face mask, but that wasn't the only thoughtful tribute she sported.

Pinned to the Duchess' left lapel was a very special brooch, featuring a crown and two flags. The diamond pin is that of the Royal Lancers, and Camilla's father, Major Bruce Shand, served with the 12th Royal Lancers during the Second World War.

Major Bruce was commissioned into the 12th Royal Lancers in 1937, earning two military crosses and serving in the Army for a decade.

Camilla had a close relationship with her father until his death in 2006, aged 89.

Camilla wore her Royal Lancers brooch

She paid tribute to him during a speech at a reception for the regiment in 2015, saying at the time: "I feel very proud of my connection to this regimental family, and it is with enormous pride that I put on my 9th/12th Lancers brooch, which I intend to wear for many years to come."

Camilla's parents Major Bruce Shand and Rosalind Cubitt on their wedding day in 1946

During their visit to Germany, Charles and Camilla met the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender at Bellevue Palace.

The royal couple then laid wreaths at the Neue Wache Memorial before attending the Central Remembrance Ceremony.

Charles, who celebrated his 72nd birthday on Saturday, delivered a powerful speech at the service, saying: "We must be resolute in addressing acts of unspeakable cruelty against people for reasons of their religion, their race or their beliefs, wherever they occur in the world. We must stand alongside each in determined defence of the future we owe our children and our grandchildren."

