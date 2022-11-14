Princess Kate's Christmas Gift List for 2022: 12 presents the Prince of Wales might buy her

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you looking for something a little bit regal when it comes to Christmas presents this year? Why not look to Princess Kate for a bit of inspiration? Who wouldn’t want to get a present fit for a (future) Queen?

Read on for our picks of top products that would easily get a place on the Princess' gift list – we can see the Prince of Wales putting any of these under the tree from him and the children.

Doina gemstone necklace set, £125, Monica Vinader

Kate is a big fan of Monica Vinader’s lovely jewellery – her green onyx Siren Wire earrings are an all-time favourite. So we just know she'd love this necklace set which she could wear alongside them.

It features the brand’s fine beaded chain necklace in 18ct Gold Vermail and the Doina Gemstone Pendant Charm. Not only does the green onyx match her earrings, it also matches her green-hazel eyes.

Sienna leather gloves, £59, Hobbs

Nothing elevates your outerwear quite like leather gloves and we just know this regal-looking pair – complete with golden buttons at the cuff – would get a big thumbs up from Kate. They have three darts across the hand for a comfortable fit too – they’ll definitely be a cold-weather go-to for many years to come. Available in navy, dark olive green and black.

UNO Extreme card game, £19.99 (WAS £29.99), Amazon

Growing up, The Duchess played family-friendly card game Uno with her siblings Pippa and James Middleton. She's sure to love the new 2022 version then, Uno Extreme which shoots out cards for an exciting frenzied take on the original.

Adaline embellished clutch bag, £148, Reiss

Can’t you just see the Duchess rocking this on the red carpet? The crystal-embellished black Astrid clutch by Reiss – one of her go-to brands - is great to add a bit of sparkle. It features a snap close and a detachable strap in an antique gold tone and you can sling it over your shoulder or remove the strap and use it as a clutch – so versatile!

9ct Gold Freshwater Cultured Pearl Hook Earrings, £135, Beaverbrooks

Kate loves her droplet earrings, and these lovely pearl ones from Beaverbrooks - which are available in gold and white gold - would be right up her street, we're sure.

Wool tailored coat, £168 with code Q8U5 (WAS £240), Boden

Kate loves herself a royal red coat and Boden is another one of her faves - so we're confident she'd be delighted to find this under the Christmas tree. It's actually on sale right now, which is a bonus!

Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette, now £15.99 (WAS £60), Amazon

We just know Kate would appreciate the regal theme of this Vera Wang scent. It's fruity and floral, with base notes of amber and vanilla, and this is an absolutely incredible deal, with 73% off!

Coddington Dark Green Lamé Georgette Dress, £299, L.K. Bennet

Any Kate fan worth their salt knows that when the Duchess steps out at a formal event, her footwear brand of choice is L.K. Bennet. Well, we think we’ve found the perfect dress to compliment her favourite nude pumps.

We can definitely see her in this fab bottle green lamé Georgette dress – it's giving us serious Vampire's Wife vibes and she’s sure to approve since it's also by L.K. Bennet, the fab British brand she loves so much.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Vinca blue/rose edition with case, £359.99, John Lewis

Kate would have no problem maintaining those bouncy curls with Dyson’s top-of-the-range hairdryer – and this special Vince blue and rose gold gift edition comes with a case so she can take it on royal tours and trips.

Clarins prime and pout stocking filler, £10, Clarins

Kate was famously seen at Wimbledon holding Clarins natural lip perfector in Rose Shimmer, so she would no doubt be delighted with this cute stocking filler gift from the brand. It features a mini size of favourite product in pink plus a makeup primer for perfect skin in minutes.

Bordeaux patent croc Mayfair clutch, £264.95 (WAS £325), Aspinal

Kate’s favourite Aspinal bag is now available in party-perfect size as a cute clutch. It’s available in a rainbow of colours but we think the Bordeaux patent croc version would go anything. Hurry, it's on sale reduced from £325 to £264.95!

18ct Gold Diamond Initital Necklace, £1,065, Annoushka

Kate already owns Annoushka's classic pearl drop earrings, and she'd be sure to love this stunning initial necklace from the label too.

Essie 6 piece discovery set, £52.94, Look Fantastic

Kate loves herself a nude polish - and she used a mix of Essie's Allure shade on her wedding day. We bet she'd love this gift set, which has a lovely blush pink shade for when she's on duty, and some bolder shades for when she's not - plus a cuticle oil and a top coat for a professional finish to her at-home manicures.

Jo Malone myrrh and tonka candle, £65, Harvey Nichols

Kate's a big fan of Jo Malone fragrances, and this warming, Christmas-inspired candle from the brand will be great for scenting her home over the festive period.

