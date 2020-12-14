Did Princess Beatrice inspire the Countess of Wessex's latest accessory? It's not the first time the royal ladies have inspired one another

The Countess of Wessex stepped out in a burgundy hat for her visit to the Corps of Army Music with husband Prince Edward last week, and she's not the only royal to own the striking Philip Treacy headpiece.

Back in 2005, Sophie's niece Princess Beatrice, then aged 17, stepped out wearing a purple version of the hat and teamed it with a tartan coat for the walk to church on Christmas Day.

It seems that the Countess was inspired as she debuted the burgundy colour way of the headpiece at Cheltenham Festival in March 2006 and then wore it again on Christmas Day that year.

It's not the first time the royal ladies have worn similar outfits. At 2019's Trooping the Colour, Beatrice looked chic in a very familiar pale pink Emilia Wickstead dress, which Sophie had also worn to Royal Ascot the previous year.

Beatrice wearing a purple version of the Philip Treacy hat in 2005

Beatrice has also inspired the Duchess of Cambridge with her wardrobe, with Kate stepping out in a near-identical emerald green dress from The Vampire's Wife on her visit to Ireland in March 2020. Beatrice rocked her number to The Dior Sessions book launch afterparty in October 2019.

The Countess of Wessex carried out a series of engagements last week, volunteering at a charity shop in Hampton on Wednesday and helping to pack food parcels for families at Foodwise.

Sophie has owned the headpiece since at least 2006

She was also among the senior royals to reunite with the Queen at Windsor Castle last Tuesday, alongside Prince Edward, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Princess Royal, as they thanked local volunteers and key workers in the castle's quadrangle.

