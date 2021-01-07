We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Making a stylish return to the public eye, Queen Letizia resumed her royal duties on Wednesday as she attended the Pascua Militar ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Joined by her husband King Felipe VI, the Spanish monarch stepped out in the chicest monochrome outfit to mark the occasion – and royal fans are swooning.

Effortlessly elegant, Letizia's latest ensemble featured a white blouse from Maksu which was adorned with black statement buttons. Tucking her shimmering silk shirt into a black maxi skirt, the mum-of-two polished off her look with black criss-cross heels from Magrit and silver droplet earrings. Adhering to current safety measures, the royal also sported a white filtered mask to attend the ceremony.

As for her hair and makeup, Letizia wore her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Modelling a copper shadow complete with a subtle lashing of mascara and honey-hued blusher to match, the monarch looked absolutely stunning!

We're loving Letizia's ivory blouse, and we've even found a similar version from John Lewis which retails at £59 in the sale – winning!

Hobbs Kate Balloon Sleeve Blouse, £59, John Lewis

Kicking off the New Year in style, royal fans will no doubt be delighted to see Letizia resuming her diplomatic duties. Revered as one of the most fashion-forward royals in Europe, we have no doubt that Letizia's wardrobe will be just as glam as it was in 2020.

Back in December, the monarch carried out one of her final engagements of the year as she headed to the Miguel de Cervantes Literature Awards alongside King Felipe in Barcelona. Donning the dreamiest midi dress, Letizia recycled a cream streamlined design fitted with long sleeves, a figure-flattering waistband and an unusual asymmetric hem. The timeless silhouette actually reminded us of Kate Middleton's favourite Emilia Wickstead dress, which she owns in multiple colours.

