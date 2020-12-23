Queen Letizia stuns in the most elegant white dress – and Kate Middleton would LOVE it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A vision in white, Queen Letizia surprised royal fans on Monday when she stepped out in the dreamiest midi dress – and the Duchess of Cambridge would love it. Attending the Miguel de Cervantes Literature Awards alongside King Felipe VI in Barcelona, the monarch's gorgeous frock reminded us of Kate Middleton's favourite Emilia Wickstead dress, which she owns in multiple colours.

Letizia looked so chic while attending the Miguel de Cervantes Literature Awards

A timeless and streamlined silhouette, Letizia's ivory midi is fitted with long sleeves, a figure-flattering waistband and an unusual asymmetric hem. Royal fans might recognise the dreamy design from one of Letizia's earlier royal appearances this year. Committed to recycling her wardrobe, the mum-of-two first donned her desk-to-daywear dress in February while attending the solemn opening of the 14th legislature at the Spanish Parliament in Madrid. She originally teamed it with snakeskin heels and a black Carolina Herrera cape.

Letizia's dress features a similar silhouette to Kate's favourite style from Emilia Wickstead

As for her appearance on Monday, Letizia kept her accessories to a minimum, adding the same animal print stilettos and a filtered face mask into the mix. She wore her brunette hair down in a sleek straight style and opted for natural and dewy makeup, which included a brown smoky eyeshadow and a subtle coating of mascara – so chic!

While the details of her dress are yet to be revealed, we've found a similar version from New Look which is in the sale for just £15 – winning! Featuring a rounded neckline, long sleeves and a fun pleated skirt, we can see this demure design paired with a nude clutch bag and statement dangly earrings.

NA-KD White Long Sleeve Pleated Midi Dress, £15, New Look

Since resuming her diplomatic duties this winter, Queen Letizia has been photographed wearing some seriously stunning outfits and back in November, she made headlines when she stepped out in a fitted houndstooth skirt from BOSS. Heading to a meeting with the Royal Board for Disabilities in Madrid, the monarch polished off her ensemble with a striking red jumper and a contrasting white coat.

