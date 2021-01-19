We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember the stunning Missoni party dress that the Duchess of Cambridge wore during her visit to Northern Ireland in 2019?

It's safe to say we all fell in love with her shimmering lurex dress, which is worth £1,590 – but there's good news, since there's now a much more affordable dupe online at ASOS. Spotted by royal blog Kate's Closet, we're officially swooning.

The TFNC midi is labelled a bridesmaid dress, but we reckon it would be a gorgeous pick for any occasion – Zoom party, anyone? At £47.60, it certainly has a more attainable price tag than Kate's designer dress.

TFNC metallic dress, £47.60, ASOS

With a V-neckline, long sleeves and that midi length, you can easily style this up like the Duchess with nude accessories and a royally-approved glossy blowdry.

Kate pulls pints in Belfast in her gorgeous Missoni dress

Kate debuted her Missoni dress at the Belfast Empire Hall in Northern Ireland, pairing it with a Mulberry clutch bag and her neutral Gianvito Rossi heels. She has worn the Italian label on a select few occasions during her royal career, and always looks gorgeous!

Kate looked gorgeous in the shimmery Missoni midi

Hopefully we'll see the Duchess recycle this fan-favourite look soon – and if you're really in love with the sparkling design, you'll be pleased to learn that there's still some similar pieces available to shop at Coast and The Outnet.

Glitter Knitted Wrap Dress, £55.30, Coast

Coast has an incredible sale on right now, and this gorgeous green number bears a striking resemblance to Kate's. Reduced to £55.30, this mint-coloured midi adds a little sparkle to your day thanks to its glittery knitted fabric and flattering wrap silhouette.

RETROFÊTE mini wrap dress, £342, The Outnet

Seriously stunning, The Outnet is selling this crepe de chine mini wrap dress for £342. Adorned in shimmering mint sequins, it features luxurious velvet trims and a waist-cinching tie belt – so glam!

