Princess Eugenie made a virtual appearance for a cause close to her heart, ahead of the arrival of her first child.

The royal, 30, joined her Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder Julia de Boinville at Goals House on Tuesday for their virtual January Dialogues.

The pair spoke to Project Everyone Co-founder, Gail Gallie, about combatting modern day slavery.

Goals House brings together many of the world's most influential figures behind the drive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Eugenie and Julia set up the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 after they became aware of modern slavery during a trip to Kolkata, India.

The charity aims to raise awareness around human trafficking through encouraging conversation, hosting leadership events and visiting grass roots organisations.

In a photo shared by The Anti-Slavery Collective on social media, pregnant Eugenie looked glowing in a black sweater and accessorised with an embellished headband.

Our Co-founders, HRH Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville, were delighted to join Goals House today for their January Dialogues.



They spoke to Project Everyone Co-founder, Gail Gallie, about combatting modern day slavery. #GlobalGoals pic.twitter.com/H54ySh9ZvB — The Anti-Slavery Collective (@TASC_org) January 19, 2021

A photo shared by Eugenie's charity The Anti-Slavery Collective

The mum-to-be joined the online discussion from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, where she and husband Jack Brooksbank have been preparing for the arrival of their first child.

"Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time," a friend told HELLO!. "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

Eugenie and Jack will welcome their first child this year

HELLO! exclusively revealed in this week's issue of the magazine that Eugenie's baby, who will be the Queen's ninth great-grandchild, is due in mid-February.

Eugenie was last seen publicly just a few days before Christmas, when she was spotted leaving work at art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London's Mayfair, dressing her baby bump in a Maje dress with a blue Zara coat.

The royal, who married long-term boyfriend Jack in October 2018, announced her pregnancy news with a cute Instagram post in September 2020.

