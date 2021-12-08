Kate Middleton would love these adorable scalloped cardigans - and they're over half the price of hers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're still reminiscing about the Duchess of Cambridge's chic lockdown wardrobe - how did she manage to look so gorgeous on all those Zoom calls?

One of her fan-favourite outfits was her Sandro scalloped cardigan, worn during a meeting with volunteers at crisis text line Shout85258 - and unsurprisingly, the £159 / $220 number quickly sold out in most sizes.

We've since spotted that a number of high street brands have also launched knits with a similar wavy neckline - and we reckon the royal would love every colour.

WATCH: Kate wears her Sandro knit during important video call

One of the royal's favourite brands, Boden, offers a cardi costing £90 / $130. The scalloped-edge cardigan features long sleeves rather than Kate's original shorter ones - but we could totally see her rocking it with jeans or a pair of tailored trousers.

Scallop cardigan, £90 / $130, Boden

The pretty cover-up is available in red, pink, navy and a chic taupe shade, and made from 100 per cent merino wool. Did somebody say sweater weather?

Meanwhile, we've also noticed that Oasis offers a very similar knit with the same scalloped edging, available in black, a neutral beige or olive green. Costing just £33, we predict a sell out!

Scallop detail cardigan, £33, Oasis

There's also a very similar option to Kate's available on The Outnet at a bargain price - reduced from £254 down to £128. The Duchess' original Sandro knit is still in stock to shop in a few sizes, too.

Autumn Cashmere cardigan, £128 / $164, The Outnet

Sandro cardigan, £159 / $220, Selfridges

Of course, the Duchess has worn a number of cardigans before, and particularly loves Boden's knitwear. In November 2020, she spoke via video call to frontline medical staff who took part in the Hold Still photography project wearing her cornflower blue knit with a gorgeous bib neckline.

Kate wearing her Boden cardigan

Even better, that exact cardigan is also currently in Boden's sale, costing from just £30 / $43.99 in a number of colours.

SHOP KATE'S CARDIE: Scallop Cardigan, was from £75/$110 now £30/$43.99, Boden

Kate is certainly giving us royal fashion inspiration for winter dressing - and something tells us we're going to have quite the cardigan collection!

Some of the Duchess' other favourite brands for knitwear include Zara, L.K.Bennett and John Lewis, and just like Princess Diana, she also loves pie crust collars and crisp necklines.

