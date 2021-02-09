Kate Middleton's noughties Uggs are back in style and in the sale

Fiona Ward
Kate Middleton used to love her UGG boots! And now, the Y2k shoe is back in style and cooler than ever - shop these styles we've spotted in the sale!
Remember when UGG boots were the ultimate style staple, Juicy Couture tracksuit included?
Just like the rest of us, the Duchess of Cambridge was addicted to her sheepskin comfies back in the noughties, and was often spotted out and about in London wearing them.
So we wonder if she's excited that the distinctive boot is once again making a comeback? Thanks to the COVID pandemic and our love of loungewear, UGGs are firmly back on our radar.
Could you see Kate wearing her UGG boots now?
This time around, it's mini UGGs that are the most coveted. Forget the below-knee styles many of us were rocking circa 2005 - for 2021, it's all about ankle-grazing styles that look effortless with everything from shorts to jeans.
Joan Smalls and Emily Ratajkowski gave us all the UGG-spiration we needed
Take the gorgeous Emily Ratajkowski, who nailed her laidback look when she stepped out in hers in September - or Joan Smalls, who proved the style is perfectly warm weather appropriate with her long-legged ensemble.
Even better, we've spotted some of the newer UGG styles in the online sales - so prepare to get cosy...
