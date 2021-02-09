Kate Middleton's noughties Uggs are back in style and in the sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember when UGG boots were the ultimate style staple, Juicy Couture tracksuit included?

Just like the rest of us, the Duchess of Cambridge was addicted to her sheepskin comfies back in the noughties, and was often spotted out and about in London wearing them.

MORE: The secret to Kate Middleton's perfect Zoom angle

So we wonder if she's excited that the distinctive boot is once again making a comeback? Thanks to the COVID pandemic and our love of loungewear, UGGs are firmly back on our radar.

Could you see Kate wearing her UGG boots now?

This time around, it's mini UGGs that are the most coveted. Forget the below-knee styles many of us were rocking circa 2005 - for 2021, it's all about ankle-grazing styles that look effortless with everything from shorts to jeans.

MORE: Kate Middleton changes her hair colour more than you might think! All her transformations over the years

Joan Smalls and Emily Ratajkowski gave us all the UGG-spiration we needed

Take the gorgeous Emily Ratajkowski, who nailed her laidback look when she stepped out in hers in September - or Joan Smalls, who proved the style is perfectly warm weather appropriate with her long-legged ensemble.

MORE: This £8.99 detachable collar will create Kate Middleton-style outfits in moments

Even better, we've spotted some of the newer UGG styles in the online sales - so prepare to get cosy...

SHOP THIS SEASON'S UGG BOOTS

UGG mini fluff ankle boots tan, was £140 now £112, Amazon

Mini fluff UGG black, was £140 now £116.35, Amazon

UGG mini metallic boots, was £144.99 now £94.99, M&M Direct

Mini UGG boots in navy, was £144.99 now £99.99, M&M Direct

UGG mini boots in sunset, was £144.99 now £74.99, M&M Direct

Leopard UGG boots, was £164.99 now £109.99, M&M Direct

Pink UGG boots, was £144.99 now £99.99, M&M Direct

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.