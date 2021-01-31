We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton wrapped up warm in her latest video appearance, which was filmed inside the grounds of her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Keeping the chilly winter air at bay, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a blue Barbour jacket and a matching bobble hat – which may have provided fans with clues as to who styles the royal!

Royal photographer Chris Jackson’s wife Natasha Archer has been the mastermind behind Kate's beautiful outfits since 2014, but it was unknown if she had resumed her role after the couple welcomed their first child, son Theo, in 2018.

WATCH: Kate Middleton wraps up warm to share personal video message for Children's Mental Health Week

However, the royal's latest accessory has suggested that Natasha continues to be the royal's trusted stylist, since she owns a near-identical bobble hat with the same fluffy pom-pom!

Chris shared a photo of the couple's little boy on his Instagram Stories grinning as he splashed in a puddle in Richmond Park, modelling his mum's hat. "Stolen mummy's hat, " Chris wrote.

While the Duchess' exact hat has not been identified yet, there are several similar styles available online – including one from Accessorize, a brand loved by the royal. Her jacket of choice, meanwhile, appears to be one of her favourite navy Barbour styles that she was previously pictured wearing during her visit to Northern Ireland with Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured wearing a blue Barbour jacket in Northern Ireland

During her new video, Kate highlighted the crucial need for parents and carers to look after their own mental wellbeing at the start of Children's Mental Health Week (1 to 7 February).

The 39-year-old said: "And while this is Children's Mental Health Week there has never been a more important time to talk about parental wellbeing and mental health too.

"Last year you told me just how important this was that many of us find it hard to prioritise. This is a hugely challenging time for us all so please look after yourself too.

"Find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings or find someone to talk to because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care."

