Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana with poignant outfit The Duchess of Sussex's bracelet was owned by Prince Harry's late mother

With just days to go until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey is aired on 7 March, fans have caught a glimpse of the royal's outfit – which includes one very special accessory.

MORE: Meghan Markle chose the most stunning silk dress for her Oprah interview

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning as always in a summery Giorgio Armani dress, which featured a floaty silhouette that grazed her blossoming baby bump.

She accessorised the monochrome silk frock with a Pippa Small necklace, her Birks earrings and her Cartier 'Love' bangle, as well as a sparkly bracelet that previously belonged to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry tells Oprah he feared history repeating itself

The diamond tennis bracelet has been in Meghan's possession for a number of years, and the Duchess was first spotted wearing it in 2018 during the royal tour of Australia and Fiji.

But her decision to wear Diana's Cartier jewellery for the sit-down Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special could be particularly poignant. It may nod to the fact that the Princess of Wales is a subject of discussion during the interview.

READ: Why Prince Harry and Meghan won't show their home in Oprah Winfrey interview

MORE: Meghan Markle's sell-out blue mini dress is back in stock in time for spring

The Duchess of Sussex accessorised her Giorgio Armani dress with a diamond tennis bracelet

In a clip released on Sunday, the Prince says he is grateful to have had Meghan's support during his exit from royal life, while also drawing comparisons with his late mother.

He tells Oprah: "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side, because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago.

Meghan previously wore Princess Diana's bracelet in Fiji in 2018

"Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."

During the now-two-hour special, Oprah will interview her friend Meghan about a wide range of topics "from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure".

PHOTOS: 21 of pregnant Meghan Markle's most stylish maternity looks