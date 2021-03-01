We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex has been seen in a preview of her upcoming interview with Oprah, set to be aired on 7 March.

Meghan looks beautiful in a monochrome Giorgio Armani dress for the sit-down chat, with her hair pulled back and her makeup soft and smokey.

Wearing the Italian designer's 'long triple silk georgette dress', worth £3,300, she added Aquazzura heels, a Pippa Small necklace, her Birks earrings and her Cartier 'Love' bangle to the look.



WATCH: Meghan appears in emotive preview of Oprah interview

The brand describes the frock: "This triple silk georgette dress is sensuous with a subtle, refined twist. Its value and prestige are increased by the large quantity of fabric used. The style features a deep front neckline, frontal foliage embroidery and matching belt."

Long triple silk georgette dress, £3,300, Giorgio Armani

Emotive clips from the interview sees Oprah tell Meghan: "You've said some pretty shocking things here," and "I just want to make it clear to everybody - there is no subject that is off-limits." The preview was backed by dramatic music.

During the now-two-hour special, Oprah will interview her friend Meghan about a wide range of topics "from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure".



Royal bloggers quickly shared snapshots from the preview

The pair will then be joined by Meghan's husband Prince Harry, and together the Sussexes - who share one-year-old son Archie and are expecting their second baby - will talk about their move to the US and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

Meghan also appeared in Prince Harry's James Corden interview

It comes after Meghan made a surprise appearance on FaceTime during Prince Harry's own interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

We got a glimpse at her off-duty style, too, with the Duchess looking effortless in a smocked blue dress from LA brand Velvet Torch.

